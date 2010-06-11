AOL Poaches Another Googler, This One Runs Patch HR And Ops

At AOL, the Ex-Googlers are known as Vs

Charlie grey, the guy who used to run human resources for Google’s AdSense team, has joined AOL to run HR for its local news network Patch.An AOL spokesperson tells us Charlie “will oversee Operations, Human Resources, Facilities, Training, Recruiting and Employee Communications.”



AOL watchers speculate the hire could be bad news for the corporate head of HR, Dave Harmon. But that could be because Dave Harmon laid off a lot of “AOL watchers” over the past couple years.

There are about a million ex-Googlers – known as Vs to the hoi polloi – running AOL these days, starting with CEO Tim Armstrong.

Meet them →

Or, Meet the “Patchies,” the fresh-faced future of local news →

