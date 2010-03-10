AOL Poaches Another Googler

Photo: Daniel’s Picasa

Today we’ve learned that Daniel Maloney, YouTube’s strategic manager of new partnership of initiatives, will become a director of strategy and operations at AOL. He’ll report to new AOL president (and also former YouTuber) David Eun.Sources at Google say Dan is “very junior,” but “one of the best.”



Daniel isn’t nearly the first Googler to come to AOL. In fact, we haven’t seen so much one-way poaching between two companies since Microsoft kept hiring Yahoos in 2008 and 2009.

Meet the Googlers running AOL →

The major difference is that then Yahoo was the sinking ship, and Microsoft was the sturdy frigate, pulling people out of lifeboats.

Today, AOL is hardly a stable company. It’s just gone through major layoffs and, along with most analysts, we are still sceptical of its long term prospects as an independent company.

So why are Googlers going? The big reasons are:

Bigger jobs with more responsibility, better titles, and presumably better pay. There’s a saying: How does a Googler get a promotion to VP? Go to AOL.

Google isn’t a sinking ship, but the sales organisation created within Google by now AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is. That’s because new Google ad boss Nikesh Arora has done everything he could to torpedo it.

Finally, mid-level and junior Googlers are quitting for AOL because that’s where their favourite, most charismatic bosses work now.

Because of all that, AOL is practically run by Googlers now. Meet them →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.