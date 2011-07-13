AOL's New iPhone Music Player App Is Actually Pretty Good

AOL just released a brand new iPhone app called “Play by AOL Music” that aims to replace your iPhone’s music app by giving you free access to tons of music, while still allowing you to play all the music on your iPhone within the app’s nice interface.



Play is also very social. Like Instagram or music app Ex.fm, you can connect with Facebook or create a new Play account to follow friends and see what they’re listening to.

Among the free content Play offers, you can listen to any one of the 47,000 genre-based radio stations from ShoutCAST, exclusive music from the SXSW music festival, and also free “MP3 of the Day” music from AOL.

So to sum it up, you have all the music on your phone, plus a bunch of free stuff.

Click here to try out the free app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.