AOL Working On A New Homepage For Q2/Q3 Launch

AOL plans to launch redesigned homepage in the second or third quarter of this year, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.



The impetus for the redesign is a new company-wide focus on unique visitors.

Under AOL’s old regime, the metric was pageviews.

Some more steps AOL is taking to increase uniques include:

More Facebook and Twitter integration across the network to encourage users to share content with their friends.

Improving network-wide search so users on each AOL site are exposed to valuable content from other sites.

Better search engine optimization.

The goal is double-digit growth in uniques by the end of the year.

