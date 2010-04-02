AOL Working On A New Homepage For Q2/Q3 Launch

AOL plans to launch redesigned homepage in the second or third quarter of this year, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.
The impetus for the redesign is a new company-wide focus on unique visitors.
Under AOL’s old regime, the metric was pageviews.
Some more steps AOL is taking to increase uniques include:
- More Facebook and Twitter integration across the network to encourage users to share content with their friends.
- Improving network-wide search so users on each AOL site are exposed to valuable content from other sites.
- Better search engine optimization.
The goal is double-digit growth in uniques by the end of the year.
