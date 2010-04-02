AOL Working On A New Homepage For Q2/Q3 Launch

Nicholas Carlson
The New AOL.com

AOL plans to launch redesigned homepage in the second or third quarter of this year, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.

The impetus for the redesign is a new company-wide focus on unique visitors.

Under AOL’s old regime, the metric was pageviews.

Some more steps AOL is taking to increase uniques include:

  • More Facebook and Twitter integration across the network to encourage users to share content with their friends.
  • Improving network-wide search so users on each AOL site are exposed to valuable content from other sites.
  • Better search engine optimization.

The goal is double-digit growth in uniques by the end of the year.

Don’t miss: AOL’s Content Strategy Is Still A Mess

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

aol media sai-us