AOL May Stuff Its Giant "Project Devil" Ads Down HuffPo's Throat*

An example of Project Devil ads

AOL may force Huffington Post to use its new, giant ad format, known as “Project Devil,” Edmund Lee at Ad Age reports.AOL has been talking enthusiastically about Project Devil ads for a while now. They’re basically just big banner ads. The hope is that AOL can get higher quality ads, and charge more for them this way.



Sounds good for AOL.com, or even TechCrunch, but for Huffington Post? We’re not sure. HuffPo might not be the most beautiful site on the web, but it has a style all its own, and clearly it’s working for its users.

Slapping a massive skyscraper banner ad on the right side of the page would wipe out HuffPo’s rail where it shows the most popular stories for the day and other content.

Will this lead to the first (of presumably many) fights Arianna Huffington has with Tim Armstrong?

For more on Project Devil, click here to see AOL’s powerpoint on how they work →

*UPDATE: AdAge has added the following addendum to its story: According to a spokesperson for the Huffington Post, Project Devil is being considered for the site, but nothing has been settled. The merger between AOL and the Huffington Post has yet to be completed and is expected to close soon.

