AOL Plans On Spending $50 Million To Build Hundreds Of Patch Sites

AOL plans on investing $50 million in its local news network Patch this year, according to its 10-K.



Previously, we reported on AOL’s internal communications relating to Patch. The plan is to take the network from 30 sites today to hundreds by the end of the year.

If you’re not familiar with Patch, and it’s importance to AOL’s future, here’s a primer: Meet AOL’s Fresh Faced Future Of News

See Also: OUCH: AOL Sold Buy.at For Just $17 Million — A $108 Million Loss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.