AOL Planning On Hiring 800 More Patch Employees

AOL is planning on hiring 800 more people for its local news network, Patch, Bloomberg reports.



AOL’s media operations are now under the watch of Arianna Huffington. She has been very enthusiastic about the potential of Patch since the day she joined AOL.

To make Patch a bigger success she plans on making the site “a lot more social.”

Each Patch will have more blogging and commentary, says Bloomberg.

