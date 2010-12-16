AOL Acquires Ad Tech Company Pictela

AOL announced this morning it bought Pictela, an ad tech company.



In the release, AOL says Pictela has a “global technology platform for serving and distributing high-definition brand content across online advertising and social media.”

Looking at Pictela’s site, it appears to create very rich and fancy looking online ads.

That’s exactly what AOL wants in its huge “Project Devil” banner ads.

Pictela will operate as its own unit within AOL advertising in New York, and it will still do work for outside partners, according to the release.

This is AOL’s advertising’s first acquisition since AOL became independent. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

