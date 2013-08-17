Here's The Story Of How AOL Fired 350 Patch Employees Today

AOL began firing about 350 Patch workers today. That’s about 40% of all Patch employees.

According to a source, here’s how the firings went down:

AOL held simultaneous meetings in two different rooms. One room was full of Patch employees who were about to be fired and the other was full of employees who got to keep their jobs.

Remote workers dialed into the meetings. Presumably, those who were about to be fired got a dial-in number to the room with the other doomed employees.

Today’s firings capped a week of drama in the AOL/Patch world. Last Friday, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong fired Patch’s creative director Abel Lenz in front of 1,000 other Patch employees on an all-hands call. This week, in a memo to all AOL members, Armstrong apologized, calling the firing an emotional mistake.

Although about 350 Patch employees were fired today, the AP reports another 150 could be fired soon.

Were you at one of the meetings today? Want to chat? Email [email protected]

