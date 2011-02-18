AOL Opens An Office In Orlando, Where Engineers Are Cheap

AOL is opening a 3,000 square foot engineering office in Orlando.



According to the press release we’re looking at, It’ll be a “war room” style office in order to “to foster collaboration and creativity.”

AOL will employ a portion of AOL’s Publishing Engineering Team there. Probably about 10 to 15 people given the square footage.

Why is AOL opening an office in Orlando?

Officially the reason is “AOL Inc.’s commitment to expand its reach in the US.”

We think the real reason is that engineers are cheap in Florida.

According to Payscale.com’s (probably rough) estimates, the average salary for software engineers in New York, where AOL is headquartered, is $100,000. In Virginia, where AOL currently employs most of its engineers, its $94,000. In Florida, it’s $84,000. Plus, there’s no income tax!

We don’t want to sound sarcastic when we say this is a smart (if relatively tiny) move, AOL.

Tim Armstrong is going to have to tear a lot of cost out of that company to get it going again. At least this way someone is getting a job out of it.

