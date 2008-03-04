AOL On Web Site Launch Binge (TWX)

That whole strategy of attracting a ton of people on the Web and showing them advertising? AOL hasn’t given up on it. AOL programming EVP Bill Wilson tells Bloomberg the company will launch a dozen niche Web sites in the next six months. This year, Wilson says, AOL wants to keep pace with — or even exceed — last year’s 20-30 new site launches.



The portal business may be in decline, and Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL is focusing hard on its ad network, but the company hasn’t given up on building an audience. Last year, AOL launched a men’s lifestyle site, “Asylum,” and re-launched “Spinner” to go after niche music categories. Wilson declined to say what types of sites AOL would be launching in 2008.

