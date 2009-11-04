AOL: Not A Place For A Products Exec

Why did AOL VP David Liu quit the company last week?



A source close to his thinking tells us: “AOL is just very focused on the content business now. There’s no interest in products. [David is] a product guy.”

Yep. From what we can tell, AOL is intent on becoming a very big Gawker, with a little Associated Content mixed in. It’s a media company, not a tech company.

(Of course, over the summer, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong did hire former Yahoo exec Brad Garlinghouse and put him in charge of some products.)

We hear David’s considering a move out West. Since he’s the guy who led development of the AOL Instant Messanger feature Lifestream, which integrates Facebook and Twitter, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him join a startup in the Twitter app ecosystem.

