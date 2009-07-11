AOL Needs A Board Of Directors

AOL will spin off from Time Warner (TWX) later this year, and when it does, it’ll need its own board of directors. BoomTown’s Kara Swisher says the hunt for that group is already underway.



BoomTown: AOL, with Time Warner’s top execs’ involvement, sources said, has compiled a list of about 70 possible candidates–picked, suggested and self-nominated–and is now proceeding to vet them and begin the process of asking people to serve.

Here are the broad outlines of what AOL needs to look for in a board:

One media mogul, one consumer electronics exec, one entrepreneur, one publishing exec, one Time Warner exec, one social networking exec, one advertising exec, one entertainment/Hollywood exec, one telecom/mobile exec, one consumer brand exec, one Internet mogul, and, of course, Armstrong.

