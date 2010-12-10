AOL: You'll Know It's Bad When The Googlers Start Quitting

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AOL got a huge vote of confidence today from Needham & Co. analyst Laura Martin.Martin says in a note picked up at MarketWatch, “If AOL is successful with any of its new products, this stock could triple in 2 years.”



She also says, “The best question about AOL is not ‘When will access revenue hit zero?,’ or ‘Can AOL become a successful online content company? We think the best question for AOL is Why aren’t the employees leaving?”

Since they’re sticking around so far, Martin is optimistic about AOL: “We’ll bet that the insiders (employees) have a better handle on AOL’s upside prospects than Wall St.”

