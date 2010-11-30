AOL Hires Mike DeLuca As Head Of Sales For Local

AOL has poached Mike DeLuca from Yodle to head up its local ad sales, the company announced this morning.



As head of sales for AOL local, DeLuca will be in charge of selling ads for AOL’s huge local news network Patch, as well as its new dail deals program Wow. He will also be selling ads for City’s Best and Mapquest.

AOL’s ad team has been a little bit disjointed this year as the company was reorganising. It’s now trying to get on steady footing to make good on CEO Tim Armstrong’s promise to have strong revenue growth by this time next year.

At Yodle he was SVP of Sales and Marketing. Before that, per his LinkedIn, he was at Yahoo.

