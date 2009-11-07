AOL Names Gilt Groupe CEO To Board

AOL has named Susan Lyne to its board of directors, it announced.
Finally a non-boring choice!
Susan is CEO of private sales startup Gilt Groupe, which is expected to reach $150 million revenues this year.
Gilt closed a round of financing at a $400 million valuation in July.
Prior to GIlt, Susan was CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.
(Disclosure: Our co-founders, Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman, also co-founded Gilt).
Here is a NYT interview with Susan about her leadership style:
