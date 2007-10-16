AOL Music Exec Boyd To Buzznet

Scott Boyd, formerly general manager of AOL’s music division, has joined Buzznet, a music-oriented social network. Our understanding is that this has little to do with the restructuring at AOL and more to do with lifestyle: AOL music was primarily based in New York and Buzznet is based in LA, where Boyd actually lives.



Related: Confirmed: AOL Laying Off 2,000: Randy Falco Email, Severance Package Details

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.