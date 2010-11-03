AOL Moviefone Exec Jared Willig Is Leaving To Join Bill Wilson At Townsquare Media

Jared Willig, VP and GM of AOL’s Moviefone, AOL TV, and other entertainment media, is leaving to join former AOL exec Bill Wilson at Townsquare Media, we have learned.

We’ve heard that Willig, who’s been at AOL since 2001, will be VP of Digital at Townsquare, which owns 171 radio stations.

Kerry Trainor, SVP of Entertainment, will supposedly fill some of Jared’s role. (Trainor was cofounder and CEO of FlipGloss, the slideshow startup that Forbes bought.)

Other AOL departures we’ve recently heard of:

Sun Sachs, VP of design and product, who has been at AOL since 2004, is leaving, we’ve heard.

In the AOL editorial world: Laura Kenney, senior beauty editor for StyleList; Susannah Cahn, style news editor, also of StyleList; Jennifer Fields, senior editor at AOL Health; and Erin Scottberg, of Lemondrop. We’ve also heard that Jessica Robertson is leaving AOL Music to go to MTV.

These follow other recent editorial departures from AOL.

Update: An AOL rep says: “We’re equal parts media company and technology company. And we are focused on building high quality content sites at scale. We think the strategy of the future for content and journalism in the digital age requires that. We are a growing and dynamic organisation and are a net importer of talent.”

Any more departures? Know where more of these AOLers are going? Let us know: [email protected] Anonymity guaranteed.

