AOL Mobile Team Rips Yahoo In Funny Parody Video

Here’s something you don’t get to see everyday in the we’re-all-just-trying-our-best-nobody-hates-anybody-at-least-not-in-public world of tech.



It’s a satirical video from AOL’s mobile team making fun of Yahoo’s mobile team over Yahoo’s latest Android music app called Play by Yahoo. If that name sounds familiar it’s because AOL has an Android music app called Play by AOL.

