AOL (TWX) Merges Quigo With Ad.com

After Curt Viebranz was ousted for perceived dithering, newly-appointed Platform-A president Lynda Clarizio isn’t wasting any time. One week into the job, she’s announcing her first move: merging AOL’s (TWX) two search engine marketing businesses, Quigo, acquired in November, and Advertising.com’s OutSearch.



AOL’s party line on Viebranz’s departure after 5 months at the helm of Platform-A is that it wanted to speed up the integration of AOL’s recently acquired advertising businesses, including Quigo and Tacoda. Others close to Viebranz have told us he was unwilling to sign on to unrealistic revenue targets.

See Also:

Half of AOL’s Sales Force To Be Cut

Bewkes: AOL Facing Another “Flat” Quarter

AOL Buys Quigo, Deal Est. $340 Million



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.