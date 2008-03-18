AOL (TWX) Merges Quigo With Ad.com

After Curt Viebranz was ousted for perceived dithering, newly-appointed Platform-A president Lynda Clarizio isn’t wasting any time. One week into the job, she’s announcing her first move: merging AOL’s (TWX) two search engine marketing businesses, Quigo, acquired in November, and Advertising.com’s OutSearch.
AOL’s party line on Viebranz’s departure after 5 months at the helm of Platform-A is that it wanted to speed up the integration of AOL’s recently acquired advertising businesses, including Quigo and Tacoda. Others close to Viebranz have told us he was unwilling to sign on to unrealistic revenue targets.
See Also:
Half of AOL’s Sales Force To Be Cut
Bewkes: AOL Facing Another “Flat” Quarter
AOL Buys Quigo, Deal Est. $340 Million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.