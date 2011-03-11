AOL MEDIA LAYOFF VICTIMS: Come Work Here!

Dear AOLers who got the ax today,



First off, sorry. That really sucks.

But here’s some silver lining:

Come work for us! Business Insider has a bunch of openings right now. We are growing rapidly and offer a dynamic environment where you can learn fast and help shape the future of the company. We also offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits. Below are some of our current openings. If you’re interested in any, or would love to work for BI but none of these particular jobs call out to you, send Jessica Liebman an email with your resume and clips at [email protected] We love meeting talented people.

Strategy and Management Editor. Business Insider is hiring a lead Editor for our strategy and management vertical, War Room. The ideal candidate is web savvy and knows how to write, edit, package and find smart, cutting-edge content on strategy, management, leadership, marketing and entrepreneurship for our readers who work in today’s business world. The editor would be spending a large part of the day writing, and would also manage a roster of freelancers and full-time interns working for the vertical. Among other talents, this editor should be able to write great headlines, put together catchy features, and help build our already robust stable of contributors and content sharing partners which include Inc., Entrepreneur, HBR, and the Daily Beast. You should have at least two years of experience writing and/or editing at a magazine or online publication, and you should be passionate about and up to speed on the subject matter.

Lifestyle Editor. Business Insider is expanding, and to do so, we’re hiring an editor to head up our new “Lifestyle” section, which is launching soon. The vertical will provide coverage on everything luxury-related, including how to spend your money on real estate, cars, travel, art and entertainment. The ideal candidate has an affinity for the high-end lifestyle and 1-2 years of experience covering that space at an online publication or magazine. The job consists of writing, editing, and aggregating content from established luxury sources with which this candidate should be extremely familiar. An understanding of how the web works is crucial.

Politics Editor. We’re hiring a sharp and eager writer to join Business Insider’s newest vertical — Politix. The section, edited by former NBC News and FOX News analyst John Ellis, will focus on the intersection of politics, money, and business. Specific areas of coverage will include: The growing crisis in national and municipal finance; the shifting balance of economic and military power in the world, and what it means for business; and the power-struggle in federal and local governments as politicians try to find a way out of our fiscal crisis. The ideal candidate has 1-2 years of experience writing about politics for an online publication, and is a voracious consumer of political news everywhere on the Internet.

Sports Editor. We’re also hiring a Sports Editor to join Dash Bennett (formerly of Deadspin) on one of our newest verticals, Sports Page. This person would be spending most of their time writing — everything from features to short takes on the day’s news. The ideal candidate is a sports fanatic and obsessive consumer of sports news, but can also see the business angle in every sports story. You should know how the web works, and understand what makes a great headline, slideshow and piece of analysis. At least one year of experience writing about sports online helps, as does a familiarity with the tone and pace of Sports Page.



