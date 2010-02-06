AOL Media Folks Panicking After Boss Bill Wilson Gets Ousted

The mood inside of AOL’s media properties ranges from gloomy to panicky, according to insiders.

The abrupt announcement yesterday that AOL media boss Bill Wilson is being replaced by former Googler David Eun has some inside of AOL worried about their future. Some are already preparing for the worst.

“The current media strategy predates Tim Armstrong. None of us know what he thinks about it,” an AOLer tells us.

The person also doubts that Wilson will really stay through May 1.

What worries AOL media insiders seems to be the cost of creating the content.

“I cannot image we’re turning a profit on most of our written content,” another person inside AOL said.

