AOL Media Boss Bill Wilson Leaving, Replaced By Googler (MEMO)

AOL (AOL) media boss Bill Wilson is leaving the company, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong told employees in a memo today.

He’ll be replaced by former Googler David Eun.

This is a shocking development for AOL watchers.

Bill Wilson is, in many ways, the architect of AOL’s current media strategy. He’s also probably the biggest AOL booster we’ve ever met.

But Bill was also one of the last executives from the previous regime to hold any power in a Tim Armstrong era. The rest have been replaced — often by former Google employees.

David starts March 1. Bill will stay on through May 1.

Bill built a loyal team of lieutenants at AOL and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that some of them soon plan to leave the company as well.

As for David, one of his Google colleagues tells us he is “quite good. He will be missed.”

Here’s the memo:

From: Tim Armstrong

Date: February 4, 2010 2:27:48 PM EST

To:[redacted]

As you know, content is at the core of our strategy and we have broad aspirations in this space. We’re focused on scaling our content platforms, production and partnerships to offer quality, original content that will engage consumers and bring them – and their friends – back to our properties time and again.

The fact that we have such a strong foundation in the content space is due to the determination and dedication of Bill Wilson. He saw the opportunity presented by audience fragmentation on the Web and positioned AOL’s content offerings in a number of key verticals. Early in the new year, Bill told me that although he remains committed to the vision and strategy of AOL, he’s ready for a break.

After nine years with the company and after the significant changes we made this year moving from licensing content to becoming a principle in content, he wants to take a step back. Bill built a strong

management team and laid the groundwork for the content strategy that we’re now pursuing. While I’m disappointed by his decision, I respect his intent and have asked him to work with me, not only to find his replacement but also to transition with that person to ensure that, as a company, we don’t miss a beat on the execution of our content strategy.

Bill is a talented executive and great person, and I’ll be working with him closely and supporting his transition. Bill cares about AOL, he cares about the content and the products, and he has worked

incredibly hard to keep AOL on the media map.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b236800000000006c2774/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="David Eun" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

I’m pleased to announce that David Eun will be coming on board in March to head up our content business. Some of you may remember David

from his tenure at Time Warner where he helped to oversee AOL as Vice President, Operations, for the Media & Communications Group reporting

to Don Logan.

David, who joins us now from YouTube and Google, has had a long career in offline and online content and is the person responsible for managing Google and YouTube’s content partnerships. David brings an impressive breadth of media experience to AOL at an exciting juncture as AOL forges a new future as a high-scale producer and partner in the content space. He will be based in New York.

Bill will be staying on until May 1 to help ensure a smooth transition with David, who begins work March 1.

You may wonder why this topic wasn’t raised during yesterday’s Q4 employee call. My preference is always to share this type of news with you in person, but the facts are that there were elements of this

announcement that were not finalised until last night. This drove us to announce this news this morning – to our employees first.

As we have discussed, AOL is now in a phase of transition from playing defence to playing offence. As I said on the employee earnings call yesterday, AOL’s back in the game and we’re playing to win. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re going to do it. Please join me in welcoming David back to AOL and in thanking Bill for his dedication and leadership at AOL – TA

