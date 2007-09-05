AOL Mass Firings: Estimating Financial Impact

Henry Blodget

As reported earlier, we hear that AOL is considering cutting 20%-25% of its 11,000 employees worldwide, or up to 2,700 people  (AOL declined comment).  To gauge the hypothetical financial impact of such cuts, we ran some numbers.  We estimate that a 20% cut (2,200 employees) would save about $115 million a quarter, or $450-$500 million a year.

We ran three scenarios, using a range of assumptions for headcount costs and headcount reductions.  We also ran a “sanity check” (cost-per-whacked employee), which can be viewed here.  Using Q2 financial performance, and assuming no revenue impact (with a mass firing of this size, there would likely be some), we estimate that AOL’s pro forma performance after the hypothetical mass firings might look like the numbers below.  We caution that these pro forma estimates use Q2 revenue and therefore don’t factor in the impact of additional revenue declines.  Please see this update for forward-looking estimates.

Q2 2007 ACTUAL    Q2-07A                                   
Revenue                $1,253                                    
Cash Costs                $768                                    
Adj. EBITDA              $485                                    
Margin                        39%                                   

Assumptions:                         Conserv.    Base    Aggress.                                         
Employee-Related % of Costs    65%            75%            85%                           
Headcount Reduction               15%            20%            25%                           
Employees                               11,000       11,000        11,000                           
Employees Whacked                 1,650         2,200          2,750                           

Q2 2007 PRO FORMA             Conserv.    Base      Aggress.                           
Revenue                                $1,253        $1,253      $1,253                           
Cash Costs                             $693            $653        $605                           
Adj. EBITDA                            $560           $600        $648                           
Margin                                    45%            48%            52%

