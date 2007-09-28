AOL Mass Firings: Haiku

Several readers have submitted haiku inspired by the AOL-wide carnage expected on October 16. For example, the original:

waves of mass firings

at Dulles lay yourself off

in web 2.0 October 16 is the date

Boss’s Day

Two other readers complained that the above verse does not conform to the standard 5-7-5 haiku format and is therefore not technically a “haiku.” The author immediately submitted three additional haiku in the standard format:

waves of mass firing

grateful Dulles sunset fades

my white shirts increase October 16

a National Boss’s Day

morning for my cube platform A this way

happy workers to your queues

rush to catch the train

And one from “Marvin Gaye”:

October 16th

is my wife’s birthday. A sign…

you say? do you, Henri?

And another:

employees prepare

grim reaper moves to new york

high casualties soon

And another:

New job is needed.

Unemployment bites the bag

So does employer

Another employee-reader is pleased to report that October 16 is his/her birthday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.