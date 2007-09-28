AOL Mass Firings: Haiku

Several readers have submitted haiku inspired by the AOL-wide carnage expected on October 16. For example, the original:
waves of mass firings
at Dulles
lay yourself off
in web 2.0
October 16 is the date
Boss’s Day
Two other readers complained that the above verse does not conform to the standard 5-7-5 haiku format and is therefore not technically a “haiku.” The author immediately submitted three additional haiku in the standard format:
waves of mass firing
grateful Dulles sunset fades
my white shirts increase
October 16
a National Boss’s Day
morning for my cube
platform A this way
happy workers to your queues
rush to catch the train
And one from “Marvin Gaye”:
October 16th
is my wife’s birthday. A sign…
you say? do you, Henri?
And another:
employees prepare
grim reaper moves to new york
high casualties soon
And another:
New job is needed.
Unemployment bites the bag
So does employer
Another employee-reader is pleased to report that October 16 is his/her birthday.
