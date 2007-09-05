AOL Mass Firings, Part 4: Reader Tidbits

No clear confirmation of mass firings at AOL yet, but a few anecdotes: One AOL employee has heard about plans to “trim” headcount. A former employee reports that a friend still at the company has been told to “start updating his resume and look outside the company.” Another former employee says developers are included in the cuts and that word leaked out so the best ones are leaving–leaving AOL with the rest.



For more on AOL’s possible mass layoffs, please see AOL Mass Firings: Bottom Line and AOL to Fire Thousands To Save Profits? Know more? [email protected]

