AOL Loses Top Editors And Writers

Jay Yarow
Goodbye AOL

Photo: Jennifer von Elling

AOL‘s premium content strategy just suffered a setback, as some of its top editors, and reporters are leaving, Jennifer Saba at Reuters reports.Here’s the people heading for exits:

  • MIke Nizza, editor-in-chief of AOL news, is going to News Corp.
  • James Graff, world editor, is going to the Week.
  • James Burnett, enterprise editor, is going to Rolling Stone.
  • Sam Gustin, senior writer at Daily Finance, is going to Wired.

