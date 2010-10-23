AOL Loses Top Editors And Writers

Photo: Jennifer von Elling
AOL‘s premium content strategy just suffered a setback, as some of its top editors, and reporters are leaving, Jennifer Saba at Reuters reports.Here’s the people heading for exits:
- MIke Nizza, editor-in-chief of AOL news, is going to News Corp.
- James Graff, world editor, is going to the Week.
- James Burnett, enterprise editor, is going to Rolling Stone.
- Sam Gustin, senior writer at Daily Finance, is going to Wired.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.