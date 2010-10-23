AOL Loses Top Editors And Writers

Photo: Jennifer von Elling

AOL‘s premium content strategy just suffered a setback, as some of its top editors, and reporters are leaving, Jennifer Saba at Reuters reports.Here’s the people heading for exits:



MIke Nizza, editor-in-chief of AOL news, is going to News Corp.

James Graff, world editor, is going to the Week.

James Burnett, enterprise editor, is going to Rolling Stone.

Sam Gustin, senior writer at Daily Finance, is going to Wired.

