AOL Loses Star Media Reporter Jeff Bercovici To Forbes

Veteran media reporter Jeff Bercovici is quitting AOL and going to Forbes, a source tells us.
Forbes is undergoing a transformation under Lewis Dvorkin, who came to the company through its acquisition of True/Slant last spring.
AOL is trying to turn itself in a Time Inc. for the 20-first century. To get there, it hired a bunch of well-known journalists like Bercovici. Yahoo is trying the same thing.
Bercovici’s departure from AOL – and John Cook’s return to Gawker from Yahoo – make us wonder if the strategies are working.
