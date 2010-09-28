AOL Loses Star Media Reporter Jeff Bercovici To Forbes

Veteran media reporter Jeff Bercovici is quitting AOL and going to Forbes, a source tells us.



Forbes is undergoing a transformation under Lewis Dvorkin, who came to the company through its acquisition of True/Slant last spring.

AOL is trying to turn itself in a Time Inc. for the 20-first century. To get there, it hired a bunch of well-known journalists like Bercovici. Yahoo is trying the same thing.

Bercovici’s departure from AOL – and John Cook’s return to Gawker from Yahoo – make us wonder if the strategies are working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.