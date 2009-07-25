AOL Legends Steve Case, Ted Leonsis Join Tim Armstrong For 100-Day 'Revival' Meeting

AOL (TWX) chief Tim Armstrong is holding his 100-days-at-AOL meeting in a 2,000-person air conditioned tent, according to reports on Twitter.



During the event, he unveiled AOL’s new mission statement: “To inform, entertain and connect the world.”

Regarding more layoffs, he reportedly said, “Let me be totally straightforward and honest and transparent: I’ll tell you over the next 60 days.”

Joining him, so far: AOL legends Steve Case and Ted Leonsis, as well as Warren Buffett and Martha Stewart. YouTube-famous blind mountain climber Erik Weihenmayer also spoke.

Here’s a few notes we’ve pulled off Twitter:

“Mission: To inform, entertain and connect the world. Simple and Straightforward.”

“Yay, I work for AOL Media!”

“Another OMFG, Martha Stewart brought Warren a Cherry Coke onstage!”

“Ted Leonsis doing an excellent comparison of old AOL Mission Statements with the new one. Striking similarity!”

“Platform A is now called AOL Advertising”

“Company all video: AOL Running Man puts down a bottle of bourbon and starts dancing to the “Rocky” theme.”

“John Kannapell delivers AOL’s global -> hyperlocal mapping strategy”

“Loving the soundtrack from AOL’s all hands meeting!”

Bonus: Photos! Click here >



Here’s a live feed of tweets matching AOL100:

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”inside-the-aol-tent-1″

title=”Inside the AOL tent”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69cb92890f123024956133/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tim-armstrong-unveils-aols-new-mission-statement-2″

title=”Tim Armstrong unveils AOL’s new mission statement”

content=”‘To inform, entertain and connect the world.’

Source: Twitpic“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d33c0a78977612a79973/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”steve-case-takes-the-stage-3″

title=”Steve Case takes the stage”

content=”Source: Yfrog“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d12afedd1b110c61644b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”aols-bill-wilson-introduces-warren-buffett-4″

title=”AOL’s Bill Wilson introduces Warren Buffett”

content=”Source: Twitpic“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69cff8c82df3737486d06b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”warren-buffett-on-stage-5″

title=”Warren Buffett on stage”

content=”Source: Twitpic“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d010a2b6b14512a813e9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”martha-stewart-and-warren-buffett-6″

title=”Martha Stewart and Warren Buffett”

content=”Source: Twitpic“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d00411d9306d7bf1c32f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”from-the-front-row-7″

title=”From the front row…”

content=”Source: Yfrog“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d1557da2305575511974/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”platform-a-is-now-aol-advertising-8″

title=”Platform A is now AOL Advertising”

content=”Source: Yfrog“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d219ac4ff82c2dbc3a8f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”blind-mountain-climber-erik-weihenmayer-9″

title=”Blind mountain climber Erik Weihenmayer”

content=”Source: Twitpic“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a69d6acaa42fb2e54527352/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.