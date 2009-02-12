AOL Layoffs Underway, 'Small' Cuts

AOL is laying off more employees today, a reader says. Specifically, the company is allegedly cutting staff in some of its regional offices — Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

“AOL layoffs underway RIGHT NOW…small amount of cuts so people like you guys wont notice…Atl, LA and SF offices affected so far…”

Have more details? Let us know in comments or via our anonymous tips form.

