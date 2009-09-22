AOL Layoffs: "This Year Or Early Next Year," Says Armstrong

About three and a half minutes into the video embedded here, All Things D‘s Peter Kafka asks AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, “If I’m an AOL employee and I’m trying to figure out if I’m going to have a job or if my job is going to change, when should I know that?”



Tim’s ultimate answer: “Some time this year or early next year.”

Props to AOL’s new-ish CEO for being so upfront with employees and shareholders.



