AOL Layoffs Start Today -- At Least 400

AOL’s long-anticipated layoffs will start tomorrow, Kara Swisher reports. The company will let go between 400 and 500 employees, mostly in AOL’s editorial groups.The layoffs have been anticipated since AOL’s acquisition of the Huffington Post in February, and previous reports said they would begin this week.



Among the cuts will be AOL’s vice president of news Jonathan Dube, who just joined the company in October.

Ad sales teams won’t be affected.

Arianna Huffington is also expected to make a speech detailing AOL’s editorial future on Friday.

