AOL Is Launching A Flipboard-Killer, "Editions"

AOL is getting ready to launch its own iPad magazine called “Editions.”The tag line for the magazine is “The Magazine That Reads You.”



We don’t know much about it, but it sounds like it will be an app like Flipboard, using your interests to figure out what you like.

In a video teaser for Editions, Ethan Nagel, a technical director calls it, “a perfect daily reader.”

You rank your interests in various topics and it goes and grabs stories from the web for you. It actually sounds pretty neat.

And the sneak peak we get in the video makes it seem like the app is pretty nice looking.

The video teaser is pretty awesome. It’s all about coming up with a tagline for the app. The joke is that it should be named “the app for when you crap,” since people use their iPads in the bathroom.

It even has a reference to the Mike Arrington-Joshua Topolsky fight in it:



