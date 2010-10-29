AOL Launching Another New Homepage On Monday

AOL plans to launch yet another new homepage design, at least for some of its viewers, on Monday, the WSJ reports.



The new design “will display more articles as well as pictures and online video,” the WSJ’s Emily Steel reports. And it will have different types of content based on what time of day you’re visiting.

No way!

Anyone have a screenshot of the new homepage for us? [email protected]

Check out: 15 Amazing Facts About Apple



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.