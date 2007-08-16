AOL Relaunches Truveo: YouTube Video Search Killer

AOL’s new Truveo has intelligently aimed at an area in which Google’s YouTube, ironically, has always been weak: video search. Instead of jumping into the overflowing pool of YouTube wannabes (the vast majority of which won’t be), the company has focused on helping users find videos, not “broadcast themselves.” YouTube has improved its video search of late, but Truveo’s is better.



Unfortunately, Truveo will face the same problem confronting the dozens of “next gen” search engines that want to leapfrog Google in standard search: It doesn’t matter if you’re better. Searching is about habit, not quality, and if Google is paying attention, it should be able to match Truveo stride for stride. Still, YouTube’s search has sucked for a while, so maybe Google isn’t paying attention. In any case, points for trying. More from Variety. Release after jump.

AOL LAUNCHES NEW TRUVEO.COM ONLINE VIDEO SEARCH SITE

Truveo.com Gives Consumers a Comprehensive, Easy and Convenient One-Stop Site for Finding Professional and User-Generated Videos

San Francisco, CA – August 16, 2007 – AOL today announced that it has launched a new version of Truveo.com, a one-stop destination where consumers can find a wide range of video from across the Web – from user-generated video clips, to professionally produced video from leading media brands. Rebuilt from the ground up, the new site is based on the highly acclaimed Truveo™ video search technology that AOL acquired in 2006. The new

Truveo.com is available beginning today at http://www.truveo.com.

“Over the past year, there has been an explosion in the amount of professionally produced video that’s available on the Web,” said Timothy Tuttle, CEO and Co-Founder of Truveo and Senior Vice President of AOL Video. “While today’s popular video sharing sites offer a wide variety of user-generated video, they rarely give users the opportunity to find professional, mainstream video. The new Truveo.com solves this problem, so whether it’s a dog riding a skateboard or the latest episode of The Daily Show, Truveo.com is the one-stop site for finding videos from across the Web.”

According to a recent study by the Pew Internet and American Life Project, 57% of adult Internet users say they watch or download video content online and 74% of broadband users download or watch online video. This study also showed the popularity and preference for professional video. According to Pew, 62% of online video viewers say that their favourite videos are those that are “professionally produced.”*

The new Truveo.com enables users to easily search and browse through tens of millions of videos from thousands of sources across the Web. For users with a specific video in mind, Truveo’s advanced video-specific algorithms help users quickly search and find exactly the video they want. Additionally, Truveo’s search results are organised by category and by source so that users can quickly choose the video they want from the large number of videos that may match their query.

In addition to powerful search capabilities, Truveo.com also provides a browse-and-discover experience. Users can browse video by a particular category — such as news, sports, music and movies — and find video available both for free and for sale. Users can also survey the Web’s most popular videos as well as peruse popular TV shows, popular video sites (called channels), and favourite videos selected by other users.

In light of the growing copyright concerns surrounding popular video sharing websites, the new Truveo.com was designed specifically to enable users to find and watch video in a manner that will appeal to both content owners as well as end users. For many of the videos from leading media brands, users will be directed to the content owner’s original website to view the video. This approach ensures that videos found on Truveo can be viewed in the highest quality with the experience intended by the original content owner.

Other key features of the new Truveo.com enable users to:

· Easily save and share links to their favourite videos;

· Receive personalised video recommendations based on their preferences;

· Configure custom video searches that can be placed into RSS readers and personalised Web pages;

· Access a set of open APIs that can be used to build video mashups;

· Submit their own video into the Truveo search engine using mRSS feeds.

In addition to powering Truveo.com, Truveo powers video search on some of the Web’s most popular destinations including AOL® Video, AOL® Search, Microsoft Corporation, CNET’s Search.com, Qwest, Brightcove, Infospace, Excite, CSTV, Clevver, Flock, Metacrawler, Netvibes, Pageflakes, PureVideo, Sportingo, Widgetbox, YourMinis and hundreds of other sites.

About Truveo

Truveo is the search engine for video. Truveo was founded in 2004 by some of the industry’s leading experts in video search technology. Over the past three years, Truveo has built one of the largest and most up-to-date indexes of high-quality video on the Web. As a result, Truveo enables users to find video that cannot be found in any other search engine. Truveo first launched its industry-leading search engine in the fall of 2005 and today, the Truveo search engine powers some of the most popular video destinations on the Web, reaching an audience of over 40 million users each month. For more information on Truveo, visit

http://www.truveo.com.

About AOL

AOL® is a global Web services company that operates some of the most popular Web destinations, offers a comprehensive suite of free software and services, runs one of the country’s largest Internet access businesses, and provides a full set of advertising solutions. A majority-owned subsidiary of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), AOL LLC is based in Dulles, Virginia

. AOL and its subsidiaries also have operations in Europe, Canada and Asia. Learn more at AOL.com.

Editor’s Note: For b-roll and still images of the new Truveo.com website, log onto http://www.thenewsmarket.com/aol. Registration is free to the media.

