AOL Launches Play, An "Instagram For Music," On Android

Photo: AOL

AOL’s mobile efforts so far have been to make mobile apps and websites for its existing properties, like AIM, Mapquest, Engadget, etc.No longer: The company is launching its first “mobile-first” product today.



It’s called Play, and it’s an app for listening to music and sharing it with friends.

David Temkin, AOL’s VP of Mobile, describes it as a sort-of “Instagram for music.” (Instagram is a popular, fun, social photo sharing app on the iPhone.)

Play lets you listen to music from your phone, and also stream song samples from Rdio, using a new API. If you are a paying Rdio subscriber, you can listen to full tracks. And you can share music with your friends using the service, or also via Facebook and Twitter. (A little like Apple’s Ping service, but AOL doesn’t really want you to think of this and Ping in the same ballpark. We don’t blame them.)

Play is launching today exclusively on Google Android phones because of a sponsorship with T-Mobile. Temkin says it will ship for the iPhone within a month, and will include sponsorship and advertising support in the future.

