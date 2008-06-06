AOL Launches Platform-A In Europe, Appoints Condon Chief

AOL announced the expansion of Platform-A into Europe, and said current head of Advertising.com’s Europe operations Brendan Condon would head up the network. All of AOL’s European advertising companies will report to Condon, including ad serving company AdTech, affiliate network buy.at, targeting firms Tacoda and Quigo, and mobile ad network, Third Screen Media.



The appointment marks the ascendance of another ad.com exec to the top of Platform-A. He’ll report to Platform-A president (and fellow Ad.com alum) Lynda Clarizio. AOL’s European footprint just got a bit bigger with the $850 million acquisition of Bebo, and includes sites in 13 countries in the region.

See Also: AOL Not Buying Anything Big, But Time Warner Might

Jeff Bewkes Says Still Separating AOL Access, Admits Wasted Money On Bebo

AOL Reorg Could Hurt 2008 Revenue (Clarizio Email)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.