AOL Launches New Home Portal With Help From Mags (TWX)

Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL has refreshed its home/decorating/DIY portal, Crain’s reports. It will pull content from Time Inc.’s Real Simple, Condé Nast’s Domino, Hearst’s Goodhousekeeping.com and Redbookmag.com, and from its own blog network, including DIY Life and Luxist.



Geeky trivia: About a decade ago, AOL used the same subdomain (home.aol.com) to host its dialup-access members’ first homepages — simple HTML displays of their AOL profiles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.