AOL Launches Ad Service For Small Publishers (TWX)

AOL (TWX) has launched a new bid to get small publishers to join its Ad.com display ad network. The service, called PubAccess, allows publishers to sell a portion or all of their ad inventory via Advertising.com, as well as control their campaigns and screen advertisers through a Web-based interface.



Platform A president Linda Clarizio said the idea is to give small publishers the same opportunty to sell ad inventory on a costs-per-thousand (CPM) basis, rather than on cost-per-click or auction basis. The ad inventory is sold by AOL’s Platform A sales staff and optimised by AOL’s AdLearn technology.

