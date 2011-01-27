AOL Lands Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

AOL just announced a content deal with Heidi Klum, the former super model behind Project Runway.Heidi and her team will “create exclusive original programming focusing on fashion, beauty, parenting, arts and crafts, relationships and lifestyle.”



AOL CEO Tim Armstrong says he’s gearing the company’s content around women because they – and the brand advertisers that would like to get at them – are underserved on the Internet.

Hence Heidi.

In a canned quote for AOL’s press release, she says, “Women are looking for content that speaks to every part of their lives. Right now, advice seems so scattered online. I have created a place on AOL that’s really one-stop-shopping: for women as mums, wives, workers, friends and their most creative selves.”

Heidi content will start showing up “a few months from now,” according to the release.

