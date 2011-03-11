AOL Ends Its Towns And Mayors

It was fun while it lasted (for us anyway) but AOL is going to kill off its short lived Towns and Mayors organizational structure.



In a memo explaining AOL’s latest round of layoffs and organizational changes CEO Tim Armstrong says:

We are creating Department Editor positions for each of the editorial departments and their partners will be the General Managers (formerly our Mayors), who will continue to serve as CEOs, driving revenue, distribution and overall growth strategy for the departments they support. We will be expanding the advertising programs (like Project Devil) and the distribution opportunities (like mobile and video) through the work of the GMs. GMs will also work to connect the content brands with our central sales force.

