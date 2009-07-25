AOL Kills MediaGlow, Platform-A, People Networks Brands

The brands AOL’s former top executives Randy Falco and Ron Grant came up with for AOL’s media, advertising and social networking business, MediaGlow, Platform-A and People Networks, are dead.



New AOL CEO Tim Armstrong officially killed them at today’s all-hands meeting on AOL’s Dulles campus.

Platform-A will become AOL Advertising. MediaGlow will be AOL Media. “People Networks,” which used to include AIM, ICQ, and social network Bebo is gone for good.

New divisions will be AOL Communications, AOL Local & Mapping, and AOL Ventures.

