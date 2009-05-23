AOL Keeps Hiring Impressive Editorial

AOL wants its blog network MediaGlow to be a Hearst or Time Inc. for the 21st century, executives tell us. Now the Time Warner (TWX) online subsidiary is asking a former Condé Nast writer to help them get there.



Continuing to bulk up on impressive editorial talent, AOL has hired former Portoflio.com media blogger Jeff Bercovici.

We’re fans of Jeff’s work and so is MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka, who called the hire “yet another indicator that AOL is continuing to hire experienced writers and reporters–often from ailing publications–to build up its own sites, a strategy championed by content czar Bill Wilson’s MediaGlow.”

AOL has been steadily hiring journalism vets and using them to reinvigorate existing sites like its FanHouse sports hub and to launch new ones like PoliticsDaily. Other recent hires include Mitch Lipka, a consumer finance writer for the Boston Globe who will join AOL’s Walletpop, and David Wood, a longtime national security writer for the Baltimore Sun, who is joining PoliticsDaily.

Jeff will be followed by many more new hires. MediaGlow runs 70 online media properties and wants to push that number to 100 in the next 12 months.

