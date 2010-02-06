AOL Just Hired The Guy Who Couldn't Get CBS On YouTube

AOL’s new content boss, David Eun, is best known around his old company — Google — for being the “deal guy” who finally got the major record labels to come together with YouTube and create Vevo.

But sources say one reason David is a “former Googler” today is that he is also known to his former colleagues — specifically, Google CEO Eric Schmidt and global sales boss Nikesh Arora — as the guy who for two years couldn’t get CBS to put full-length versions of its shows on YouTube.

Says a former colleague:

[David] was essentially getting a lot of heat to make YouTube a more user-friendly, bigger partnership kind of place. [CBS interactive CEO] Quincy [Smith] has been negotiating with Eun for 2 to 3 years. [The deal] was going to have big dollar figure. Eun was under a lot of pressure and couldn’t get it done.”

Another source tells us it’s “unfair” to blame David for not getting the deal done. “It’s on CBS,” he says.

(Naturally, a source closer to CBS disagrees, telling us: “I think it’s tragic that YouTube can’t recognise the difference between user-generated and professional video.”)

We understand Eric and Nikesh were tired of the blame game and wanted to move on. (The speculation is they might hire MySpace product guy Jason Hirschhorn for Eun’s old gig.)

Now, let’s be clear: no one is suggesting David got fired. “Google doesn’t fire people,” says one of David’s former colleagues. “They just sort of twist them around.”

In this case, getting twisted around meant that for the past year or so, David found himself reporting to Nikesh Arora, who won a power grab at Google last year after long-time sales boss Omid Kordestani semi-retired and Tim Armstrong left for AOL. Next, David found himself reporting to someone who reported to Nikesh.

Sources agree that this is probably main reason David left Google.

“I suspect a huge component on why he wanted to leave is he was reporting to Nikesh and why would you want to do that? Nikesh is a fucking nightmare,” says once source.

Another source says that’s “100% right.”

“Nikesh hates everybody who isn’t under his control/has an external brand/constituency.”

We reached out to AOL (AOL) for this story and haven’t heard back.

A Google (GOOG) spokesperson said, “We thank David for his many contributions to Google and YouTube and wish him well in his new role at AOL.”

To review, here’s why David Eun is a AOLer and not a Googler today:

He couldn’t get the CBS deal done.

He didn’t get along with Nikesh Arora.

He got along great with Tim Armstrong.

*Note: Everyone wants us to know that David is a great guy, personally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.