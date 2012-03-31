AOL Just Gave Tim Armstrong A Big Contract Extension

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider
AOL’s board – staffed by Tim Armstrong a couple years ago – just gave AOL CEO Tim Armstrong a new contract, extending him through 2016.His salary stays the same – $1 million per year with an annual 200% bonus.
He also got another $5 million in new options. A bunch of it vests if the company’s stock price increases 20%.
