AOL Just Gave Tim Armstrong A Big Contract Extension

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

AOL’s board – staffed by Tim Armstrong a couple years ago – just gave AOL CEO Tim Armstrong a new contract, extending him through 2016.His salary stays the same – $1 million per year with an annual 200% bonus.



He also got another $5 million in new options. A bunch of it vests if the company’s stock price increases 20%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.