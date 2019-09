AOL just dumped another Rondy-era acquisition, selling Buy.at to Digital Window, a UK-based affiliate marketing firm.



AOL is dumping Buy.at because it’s not a part of AOL’s core strategy. AOL paid $125 million for Buy.at in February 2008. No word on the sale price.

