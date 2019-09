AOL stock is up 35% in pre-market trading after the company announced it would sell 800 patents for $1 billion in cash.



Just so long as AOL doesn’t blow it all on Patch (or on some silly dividend), we’re very impressed.

It bears repeating: this is how you handle patents, Scott Thompson.

