AOL is suing Criterion to recoup $150,000 that it says it used on IT staff after it acquired Bebo from AOL, Janon Fisher at AdWeek reports.



AOL paid $850 million for Bebo in 2008, but then ended up selling it to Criterion for $10 million.

You’d think AOL would let $150,000 go, but apparently not.

