AOL's Search For New Ad Agency To Remind Public To 'Care About AOL Again'—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Clint Eastwood’s “It’s Halftime in America” Super Bowl spot for Chrysler annoyed Karl Rove and other Republican leaders. Rove told Fox News: “It is a sign of what happens when you have Chicago-style politics, and the president of the United States and his political minions are, in essence, using our tax dollars to buy corporate advertising.”

Ad Age reports that AOL is looking to hire an advertising agency who will explain “why people should care about AOL again.” Leo Burnett held the account in 2009 but hasn’t done work for AOL since 2010.

Ads are coming to Facebook’s mobile app.

NBC Universal digital executive Devin Johnson has joined Studio One as its new COO.

Subway’s U.S. digital media duties have switched from Publicis Groupe’s Publicis Modem to MediaCom.

Facebook has hired Rebecca Van Dyck, a former Levis and Apple exec, to head its global marketing division.

Nada Stirratt, a former MySpace, AOL, and MTV exec, has joined Axicom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.