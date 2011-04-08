AOL Is Paying Retired Board Member $1 Million Consulting Fee This Year

Photo: AP

Jim Wiatt, the former CEO of William Morris talent agency, stepped down from AOL’s board of directors last September to become an advisor to the company instead.His salary for the one year consulting deal? A cool $1 million, plus up to 10% in “documented expenses.”



That’s according to an SEC filing that AOL made today ahead of its shareholders’ meeting on May 25. (PDF of the filing here.)

Wiatt also earned more than $700,000 from AOL in 2010 — more than any other board member.

